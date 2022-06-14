Man quits IT job to start donkey farm, sells milk of Rs 17 lakh

New Delhi: While some of us are content with our 9–5 regular jobs, others find them to be both tedious and uninspiring. These employment may not be ideal for you, but they provide a regular source of income.

Some people, on the other hand, get away from it all and make their own destiny. The case of this Karnataka man falls under the latter category. Srinivas Gowda, 42, has established the first donkey farm at a village in the Dakshina Kannada district. On June 8, the farm was officially launched. It is reported to be the country's second following one in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Gowda, a BA graduate, worked for a software company until 2020, when he quit and founded Isiri farms on a 2.3-acre site in Ira village. He got off to a terrific start with good breeding. In addition to goats, the farm already boasts bunnies and Kadaknath hens. Donkeys are the most recent addition. The donkey farm will begin with 20 donkeys, according to Gowda.

He believes that the number of donkey species is declining since dhobis no longer use them as a result of the introduction of laundry machines and other technology. Many people were sceptical when the notion of a donkey farm was originally proposed, according to Gowda. He claims, however, that donkey milk is delectable, expensive, and medicinal.

According to Gowda, people will be able to purchase donkey's milk in packets. A 30ml milk packet will cost Rs 150, according to him, and will be available at malls, shops, and supermarkets. It's worth noting that Gowda claims to have already received orders totaling Rs 17 lakhs.