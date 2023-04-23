topStoriesenglish2598341
Ladakh's New Football Stadium Is Anand Mahindra's Inspiration For Not Being A 'Couch Potato'

The original caption was, "Built at a height of 11,000 feet above sea level, it is the highest-altitude football stadium in the nation and among the top 10 in the world.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: We bet you're hooked to your TVs as the IPL season continues to see your favourite players hit some sixes and boundaries. However, did you know a stunning new football stadium was built in Ladakh? Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, published a detailed article about the new football pitch along with some breathtaking images

The original caption was, "Built at a height of 11,000 feet above sea level, it is the highest-altitude football stadium in the nation and among the top 10 in the world. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs Canara Bank Compared)

Mahindra, though, offered a unique perspective on the position. "That vista is breathtaking. And not due to a lack of oxygen! He added that I want to attend a future Sunday football game in that stadium, rather than sitting on the couch and watching cricket on the television. (Also Read: Google Pixel Fold Images And Full Specs Leaked: Here's What We Know So Far)

More than 181k people have viewed the post and commented on it. The new field captivated internet users. Many people said that for football to become as popular as cricket, it needs more assistance like this.

