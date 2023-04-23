Ladakh's New Football Stadium Is Anand Mahindra's Inspiration For Not Being A 'Couch Potato'

New Delhi: We bet you're hooked to your TVs as the IPL season continues to see your favourite players hit some sixes and boundaries. However, did you know a stunning new football stadium was built in Ladakh? Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, published a detailed article about the new football pitch along with some breathtaking images

Built at a height of 11,000 feet above sea level, it is the highest-altitude football stadium in the nation and among the top 10 in the world.

Mahindra, though, offered a unique perspective on the position. "That vista is breathtaking. And not due to a lack of oxygen! He added that I want to attend a future Sunday football game in that stadium, rather than sitting on the couch and watching cricket on the television.

That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV! https://t.co/BxJoehTKjW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2023

More than 181k people have viewed the post and commented on it. The new field captivated internet users. Many people said that for football to become as popular as cricket, it needs more assistance like this.