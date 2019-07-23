L&T Q1 net rises 20.5% to Rs 1,361 crore, revenue rises 9.7%

New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday announced that it has registered a growth of 20.5 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,361 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against Rs 1,129 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The overall PAT, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter April to June, 2019 grew by 21.2 percent to Rs 1,473 crore as against Rs 1,215 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, L&T said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated gross revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 29,636 crore, a growth of 9.7 percent for the first quarter as against Rs 27,005 crore in the year-ago period.

The company successfully won new orders worth Rs 38,700 crore at the group level during the first quarter registering a growth of 11%. The International revenue during the quarter at 9,268 crore constituted 31 percent of the total revenue, it added.