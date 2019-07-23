close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
larsen and Toubro

L&T Q1 net rises 20.5% to Rs 1,361 crore, revenue rises 9.7%

The overall PAT, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter April to June, 2019 grew by 21.2 percent to Rs 1,473 crore as against Rs 1,215 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&amp;T Q1 net rises 20.5% to Rs 1,361 crore, revenue rises 9.7%

New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday announced that it has registered a growth of  20.5 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,361 crore for the first quarter ended June  30,  2019 as against Rs 1,129 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.  

The overall PAT, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter April to June, 2019 grew by 21.2 percent to Rs 1,473 crore as against Rs 1,215 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, L&T said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated gross revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 29,636 crore, a growth of 9.7 percent for the first quarter as against Rs 27,005 crore in the year-ago period.  

The company successfully won new orders worth Rs 38,700 crore at the group level during the first quarter registering a growth of 11%. The International revenue during the quarter at 9,268 crore constituted 31 percent of the total revenue, it added.

 

Tags:
larsen and ToubroL&TQ1 Earnings
Next
Story

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan likely to get 3-month extension

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources