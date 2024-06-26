Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760888
NewsBusinessCompanies
BYJU

MCA Denies Clean Chit To Byju's In Financial Fraud Case, Confirms Ongoing Probe

The Ministry added that proceedings under the Companies Act, 2013, initiated by the MCA are still ongoing and no conclusions should be drawn at this stage. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MCA Denies Clean Chit To Byju's In Financial Fraud Case, Confirms Ongoing Probe File Photo

New Delhi: The Centre clarified on Wednesday that an investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not cleared edtech firm Byju's of financial fraud, confirming that the investigation is still ongoing.

“There have been reports claiming that edtech startup Byju's has been cleared of financial fraud in an ongoing investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). It is categorically clarified that such reports are factually incorrect and misleading,” the Ministry stated. (Also Read: No Jobs for Married Women In iPhone Factory In India? Foxconn Faces Discrimination Claims)

The Ministry added that proceedings under the Companies Act, 2013, initiated by the MCA are still ongoing and no conclusions should be drawn at this stage. Byju’s, facing multiple legal battles in courts and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is attempting to raise 200 million dollars through a rights issue. However, the NCLT has prohibited the company from using any funds for now. (Also Read: Top Stocks On D-Street: Bharti Airtel, SBI, And Vedanta Among 7 In Spotlight Today)

Byju's is also exploring out-of-court settlements with some of its creditors. Once valued at $22 billion, the edtech company is now worth zero. Global investment giant Prosus wrote off the value of its shareholding in Byju's, recording a loss of $493 million in its annual report for FY24. (With IANS Inputs)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?