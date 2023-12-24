This Woman Made Rs 650 Crore In A Single Month; She Is The Wife Of...

New Delhi: In a remarkable financial feat, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has raked in an astounding Rs 650 crores in just one month. This substantial earning comes courtesy of three multi-bagger stocks that have delivered multi-fold returns in 2023.

Multibagger Stocks Delivering Impressive Returns

Multibagger stocks refer to equity shares that have the potential to provide returns many times their initial investment. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, with a portfolio of 25 stocks, has witnessed a remarkable 14 percent increase in their combined value, reaching Rs 39,000 crores in the current quarter.(Also Read: Invest In This LIC's Policy For Double Benefits: Check Details)

Here are the standout performers:

Tata Motors DVR: This year, Tata Motors DVR shares have surged by an impressive 138 percent, making it the star performer in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. She holds a 1.92 percent stake in the company. (Also Read: Year-Ender 2023: RBI Makes These Changes In Bank Transactions In Ongoing Year - Check)

DB Realty: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's 2 percent stake in DB Realty has seen a remarkable 108 percent increase in the value of shares. The infrastructure and construction sector has witnessed significant growth, contributing to this surge.

Titan: Titan has emerged as the company with the largest stake in the Jhunjhunwala portfolio, boasting a 5.4 percent ownership. The stock has witnessed a growth of 39 percent this year, adding to the family's wealth, which now stands at Rs 17,000 crores. Rekha Jhunjhunwala invested in Titan between March and June of this year.

Other Holdings

Apart from the standout performers, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio includes shares in V.A. Tech Wabag, Walchandnagar Industries, Geojit Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, Karur Vysya Bank, and Metro Brands.