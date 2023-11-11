trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686785
NewsBusinessCompanies
META

Meta To Sell Cheaper VR Headset In China: Report

The news comes amid weakening demand for VR hardware. Meta registered $34 billion in revenue in its third quarter, up 23 per cent from the same quarter last year.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 12:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meta To Sell Cheaper VR Headset In China: Report

New Delhi: Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is reportedly going to sell a new, lower-priced virtual reality (VR) headset in China. Chinese videogame maker Tencent has agreed to start selling a new headset from Meta, cheaper than Quest 3, late next year, reports The Wall Street Journal.

“The agreement with Tencent offers “the US technology giant a major new market as it looks to boost tepid global demand for its niche gear,” the report mentioned. 

Tencent will start selling the headset beginning late 2024, with the two reaching a deal after about a year of negotiations. Despite leaving China 14 years ago, Meta’s return will be made possible through a preliminary deal with Tencent. 

The news comes amid weakening demand for VR hardware. Meta registered $34 billion in revenue in its third quarter, up 23 per cent from the same quarter last year. However, the company is still burning cash with its Reality Labs division and Meta expects its operating losses there to increase “meaningfully” year-over-year. 

Meta’s AR-VR division has lost close to $25 billion since the start of last year.

"We had a good quarter for our community and business. I’m proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI studio,” said Zuckerberg.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution