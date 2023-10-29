trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681516
Narayana Murthy's Call for 70-Hour Work Week Sparks Uproar on Work-Life Balance Amongst Youth

It marks very important when many countries in west, especially Europeans, are going for 4 days work a week in order to focus more on productivity than hours given on work.  

Oct 29, 2023
New Delhi: The discussion about Infosys founder Narayana Murthy suggesting that young people in India should work 70 hours a week has sparked a heated debate. Many top executives and founders have shared their views on this. Some support the idea, saying it could boost India's economic growth, while others argue that young individuals deserve a work-life balance.

In an interview with former board member and CFO of Infosys Mohandas Pai, Murthy said that “Our youth aren’t taking no-so-desirable habit from the west and then not helping the country. India’s work productivity one of the lowest in the world…my request is that our youngsters must say, “I want to work 70 hours a week.”

Here are some opinions from prominent Indian leaders:

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, supports Murthy's statement, suggesting that this is not the time to work less but to focus on productivity.

Ashneer Grover has also shared his perspective on the matter.

However, there are differing opinions from netizens:

Some argue that it's challenging to work for 70 hours a week when the pay is low.

Neha Nagar, a financial influencer, believes that such a work schedule may not be sustainable.

Dr. Rahul Baxi used a meme template to highlight the potential health effects of working 70 hours a week.

One user mentioned that they already work 50-60 hours a week and questioned what's wrong with young Indians working 70 hours.

Another user raised concerns about stagnant salaries, which have remained around 3-3.5 lakh per annum for the last 20 years.

The debate reflects the contrasting views on work hours and work-life balance in India.

 

