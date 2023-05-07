Billionaire Investor Warren Buffet Compares AI to the Atomic Bomb, Says 'Get A Little Bit Worried'

New Delhi: The billionaire and the CEO of investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet compared the creation of the powerful technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the atomic bomb in the company’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, New York Post reported.

The sharp remarks came a few days after Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as ‘Godfather of AI’, warned that AI could pose a ‘more urgent’ threat to humanity than climate change.

''When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried. Because I know we won't be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II'', Buffet said.

"It was enormously important that we did so. But is it good for the next two hundred years of the world that the ability to do so has been unleashed?" he continued. He further said he believes AI will change “everything in the world, except how men think and behave.”

"We didn't have a choice, but when you start something, well, Einstein said after the atomic bomb, he said, this has changed everything in the world except how men think. And I would say the same thing, maybe not the same thing, I don't mean that, but I mean with AI, it can change everything in the world except how men think and behave. And that's a big step to take," he added.

What Is Generative AI?

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that involves machines learning to generate new data or content that imitates human creativity. Using a set of training data, generative AI models can learn to produce new images, videos, text, music, and more that closely resemble human-generated content. Generative AI has numerous applications, including in entertainment, art, and design.

The Threats Of AI

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has brought about many advancements and possibilities that were once thought impossible. However, it is important to recognize that AI also poses a significant threat to society. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for job displacement, as AI has the ability to automate many tasks that are currently performed by humans. This could lead to widespread unemployment and economic disruption, particularly for those who lack the skills or education to adapt to new roles.

Another major threat posed by AI is the risk of bias and discrimination. AI systems are only as good as the data they are trained on, and if that data is biased or discriminatory in nature, the AI system will reflect those biases. This can have serious consequences, such as perpetuating racial or gender stereotypes, and could lead to unfair or even harmful decisions being made based on biased algorithms. It is crucial that developers and policymakers take steps to ensure that AI systems are trained on unbiased data and that they are transparent in their decision-making processes to mitigate these risks.