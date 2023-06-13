SEBI Order: ZEEL Exudes Confidence, Says Company Will Continue To Create Value For All Stakeholders

New Delhi: A day after the interim ex-parte order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with respect to Dr Subhash Chandra and Mr Punit Goenka, Chairman of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd issued an official statement exuding confident that the company will continue to achieve the set goals for the future and create value for all stakeholders.

"The Board is currently in the process of reviewing the detailed order, and appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take the next steps as required.

With a singular focus on enhancing the shareholder value year after year, the Board of the Company has continued to guide the management towards its strategic goals and priorities for the future. All the appropriate steps will be actioned as necessary, in order to ensure that the interest of the Company and all its valuable shareholders is kept at the forefront.

The Board recognizes the significant contribution made by Dr. Subhash Chandra as the founder of the Company and the growth and value generation centric leadership showcased by Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is confident that the Company, will continue to achieve the set goals for the future and most above, create value for all stakeholders," Mr. R Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said.