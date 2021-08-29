One month’s salary as bonus, Rs 10 lakh lucky draw: Here’s how THIS Indian firm is making employees healthy

New Delhi: Nitin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha Broking Limited, one of the largest Indian stock market broker, on Saturday, revealed how he lured his employees with cash incentives to make them fit as they work from home for months now.

Revealing his mantra on Twitter, Kamath shared the results of the health programme that was introduced to improve the fitness of employees, who were gripped with health concerns due to lack of physical activity and work-life balance amid the pandemic.

“Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team @zerodhaonlineas a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, & more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal,” he said.

Under the health programme, Zerodha’s employees were asked to set a 12-month get-healthy goal. Staffers were asked to update the progress every month to enable accountability.

Kamath said that the stockbroker also offered a one-month salary as a bonus to increase participation. The firm also announced a lucky bonus for a winner who will be awarded Rs 10 lakh.

"On our internal forum (@discourse), we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal & update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus & 1 lucky draw for Rs 10lks," he said.

After 12 months, the results were apparently phenomenal, Zerodha's co-founder said on Twitter. "The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently. Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs," Kamath said on the microblogging platform.

