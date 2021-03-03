PayPal plans to hire 1000 Indian engineers for development centres across country

The global leader in digital payments PayPal said on Wednesday (March 3) it will hire 1,000 engineers for its India development centres across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad over the course of this year.

Technology talent will be hired across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level and senior roles. PayPal India also announced its plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and highlighted the benefits of adopting a digital-first approach. PayPal said its products and services have become even more relevant now and hence the need to focus on technology innovation across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, risk and security, customer experience and other key areas.

"Our India technology centres are the largest for PayPal outside of the United States and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve," said Guru Bhat, Vice-President for omnichannel and customer success at PayPal India."As digital payments move from a nice-to-have to an essential service, we are focused on investing in and nurturing world-class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of our growing base of consumers and merchants," he said.

PayPal's India technology centres currently employ over 4,500 people across the three locations which play a critical role in enabling a safe and seamless payments experience. The PayPal platform empowers more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to thrive in the global economy.