NewsBusinessCompanies
RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA DEATH NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cremation at 5.30 pm in Mumbai, family and friends mourn loss

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cremation: The ace investor who died on Sunday morning will be cremated in Malabar Hill, Mumbai as per reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Stock market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning
  • His untimely demise has sent shock waves across the country
  • The late business mogul's last rites will begin at 5:30 pm on Sunday (Aug 14)

Trending Photos

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cremation at 5.30 pm in Mumbai, family and friends mourn loss

New Delhi: Ace investor and stock market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning. He was 62. He was was reportedly brought dead to the Breach Candy hospital at around 6:45 am on Sunday. His untimely demise has sent shock waves across the country and especially the investors. According to an official statement by the Jhunjhunwala family, the late business mogul's last rites will begin at 5:30 pm on Sunday (Aug 14) in Mumbai. 

The Antim Yatra will begin from IL Palazzo, behind Malabar Hill Club and the cremation will take place at Banganga crematorium in Malabar Hill.

last

Several political leaders and prominent personalities took to social media to mourn his demise including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: PM Modi, FM Sitharaman offer condolences

Sitharaman took to Twitter and wrote, "Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and said he was "indomitable". PM Modi also said that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has left behind an "indelible" contribution to the financial world.

An investor with a Midas touch, Jhunjhunwala was the 48th richest man in the country. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Titan, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, and Tata Motors.

Live Tv

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death NewsRakesh Jhunjhunwala AirlinesRakesh Jhunjhunwala FamilyRakesh Jhunjhunwala ChildrenRakesh Jhunjhunwala SonRakesh Jhunjhunwala HouseRakesh Jhunjhunwala HealthRakesh Jhunjhunwala Net Worth

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022