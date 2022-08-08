New Delhi: Ratan Tata’s online popularity needs no introduction. On Instagram, the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus has received over 6.6 million views, and users adore his motivational and inspirational postings. We now have a tale about the 84-year-old business magnate that will only increase your appreciation for him.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, a co-founder of Repos, posted the tale on LinkedIn. It is really worthwhile to read what she said about her initial encounter with Tata.

"We sent handwritten letters to him, reached out to some right people and waited for 12 hours outside his house & finally when we went back to our room at 10pm we got a call. I was reluctant to answer but when I answered the voice on the other hand said, 'Hi! Can I speak to Aditi?'," a part of the post read.

Walunj continued by describing the call she received from Tata. The initial encounter between Walunj and her business partner Chetan and Tata is further described in the post. “That meeting at 11am went upto 2pm and those 3 hours were sheer mediation for us where he heard our idea, shared his experiences and guided us. Repos is where it is today because of HIM. From TATA motors helping us , to Ratan Tata sir conversations on the phone , to showing him our first Mobile Fuel Station to him giving his insights, to having some amazing conversations over coffee to receiving sir’s first token investment in 2019 and to now receiving another round in April 2022,” she added.

Over 7,000 people liked the post because it was well-received online. Many people couldn't stop praising Ratan Tata's modesty.