Reliance AGM 2021 tomorrow: Jio customers await big surprises, check top 5 things to know

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is all set to host its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24 (Thursday), creating a buzz among Jio customers, company shareholders and investors.

RIL’s chief Mukesh Ambani is expected to come with a slew of announcements showing how the oil-to-telecom conglomerate is doubling down on its efforts to become a tech-first brand. Also Read: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to appear before Ghaziabad Police on June 24

Here are the top 5 expectations:

1. Jio’s 5G smartphone

It’s no secret that Google and Reliance Jio are working on an affordable 5G smartphone which might get officially revealed at the annual meeting tomorrow. Jio is likely to brief investors and shareholders with the upcoming smartphone’s potential pricing and timeline.

The Android-based smartphone is expected to help Reliance Jio bring over 200 million 2G feature phone users to 5G technology. The device is expected to be launched at a price point of around Rs 4000.

2. JioBook announcement

Reliance Jio is rumoured to be working on a low-cost laptop which could be named JioBook. The upcoming device is expected to run on Android OS. Qualcomm's 11-nm Snapdragon 665 chipset could power the laptop which could be launched with a 4G connectivity feature.

3. JioPhone 3 launch?

Reliance Jio is expected to launch an upgraded version of its popular JioPhone.The affordable feature phone with 4G connectivity didn’t receive an update last year. Therefore it’s likely that 2021 could see a possible upgrade.

4. More clarity on JioMart-WhatsApp Integration

Besides Google, Facebook is also among the marquee investors who have put in billions of dollars in Jio Platforms, the digital arm of RIL. Taking the partnership forward, Ambani is expected to announce how JioMart’s integration of WhatsApp is faring out for both companies.

5. Update on Saudi Aramco investment

One of the most important announcements that investors and shareholders are patiently to hear is the Saudi Aramco investment in Reliance’s oil to chemicals (O2C) business. The deal was first announced by Ambani in August 2019, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 launch date out? Check expected price and everything we know so far!

