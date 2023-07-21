trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638545
Reliance Industries Net Profit Drops 11% On Weak Oil-To-Chemical Business

The net profit was also lower quarter-on-quarter when compared with record Rs 19,299 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended March 31. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:11 PM IST|Source: PTI

Reliance Industries Net Profit Drops 11% On Weak Oil-To-Chemical Business

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported an 11 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit largely due to weak oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical and higher interest and depreciation cost. Net profit was Rs 16,011 crore, or Rs 23.66 per share, in April-June - the first quarter of current 2023-24 fiscal year - compared with Rs 17,955 crore, or Rs 26.54 a share, earning a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The net profit was also lower quarter-on-quarter when compared with record Rs 19,299 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended March 31. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2.1 lakh crore from Rs 2.22 lakh crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2.16 lakh crore in January-March 2023. This was primarily because of lower crude oil prices and the shrinking of cracks or margins on fuels such as diesel.

 

