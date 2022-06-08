New Delhi: The McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad's Science City Road has been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), couple of days after a video went viral in the social media showing a dead lizard in a glass of soft drinks. Following completion of incpection, the civic body has imposed penalty on the McDonald's outlet.

As per media reports the AMC has said that it will be conducting surprise checks on the outlet for three months. It also added that the McDonald's outlet will be given two -day's time for cleaning once it pays the penalty and the restaurant will be allowed to re-open only after AMC finds it fit following a thorough inspection.

The McDonald's outlet was sealed after a video of a consumer surfaced that showed a dead Lizard in a glass of cold drink ordered by him.

A customer named Bhargav Joshi along with his friends had ordered glasses of soft drinks and a couple of burgers at the McDonald’s outlet. In the video the people were heard saying that despite complaining and sitting there for over 4 hours, no action was taken by the outlet. The supervisor of the outlet instead offered to pay Rs 300 after they complained of finding a dead lizard in the soft drink.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had sealed the McDonald’s outlet. AMC Food Safety Officer Devang Patel had also sent the samples of the cold drink for testing at the public health laboratory in Ahmedabad. The AMC directed the outlet to not open without seeking prior permission from the Corporation.