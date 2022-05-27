New Delhi: In good news for entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds for their startups, Shark Tank India Season 2 will soon be back. The registrations for Shark Tank India Season 2 are now open and interested pitchers can apply to be a part of the popular business show by following a few simple steps. Superstar Singer host Aditya Narayan recently invited entrepreneurs to participate in Shark Tank India S2 in one of the episodes of the reality music competition. While promoting Shark Tank India, he said that season 2 is going to the future of entrepreneurship.

Just like the first season, Shark Tank India season 2 will see a slew of startup founders pitching their ideas in front of sharks aka investors. Also, like the first edition, be ready to see pitchers getting grilled for their ideas and business models.

In the promotional video, Narayan also shared the steps following which interested participants can register themselves on Shark Tank India Season 2.

Here’s how you can register on Shark Tank India Season 2:

First of all, interested participants will have to log in to the SonyLiv app to register for Shark Tank India Season 2. If you are new to the app, you will have to create your account.

Once you have logged in to the app, you will need to go to Shark Tank India Season 2 section. You will need to enter the details to complete the registration process. Also Read: Xbox Series S gets MEGA price cut in India! Console now selling with big discount on Flipkart

The first edition of the show featured former MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover, Founder & CEO of People Group -- Anupam Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics -- Vineeta Singh, Executive Director at Emcure Pharma -- Namita Thapar, Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth -- Ghazal Alagh, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com -- Peyush Bansal. Also Read: Shakira tax fraud case: Will Colombian singer go to jail? Trial in Spain to decide her fate