SpiceJet

SpiceJet seeks planes from other sources after India grounds 737 MAX fleet

The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India`s aviation watchdog due to safety concerns.

SpiceJet seeks planes from other sources after India grounds 737 MAX fleet

SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.

The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India`s aviation watchdog due to safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people earlier this month.

The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week.

SpiceJetBoeing 737 MAX 8DGCAJet Airways
