Suresh Prabhu directs Aviation Ministry to review issues with Jet Airways after it grounds flights

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu Friday directed the Civil Aviation Ministry to review issues related to the debt-ridden airline Jet Airways, which has been operating with just 14 flights, and take required steps to minimise passenger inconvenience.

The development comes a day after the airline suspended all its international flights scheduled for Thursday after more than 10 of planes were grounded due to non-payment of outstanding dues to lessors. It also shelved its services to and from the East and Northeast regions.

Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "I have directed the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation to review issues related to Jet Airways. I have asked him to take the necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety."

"Jet is operating only nine planes on Friday," a source told news agency PTI.

Following Jet Airways grounding its planes, many passengers were left stranded at the airports, who took to social media to complain.

The sources added the airline now owes more than Rs 3,500 crore to passengers on account of flight cancellations alone.

As of Thursday noon, the airline operated just 14 planes -- way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak.