Suresh Prabhu directs aviation ministry to review Jet Airways' issues; protect passenger rights, safety

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu Tuesday directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to review matters related to debt-ridden Jet Airways including issues around increased fares, flight cancellations and passenger rights and safety.

“Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being,” tweeted Prabhu.

Prabhu's fresh orders came a day after the cash-strapped airlines suspended all its international flights till April 18. The airlines will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to chalk out future course of action after the airline failed to get emergency funding from lenders. Meanwhile, merchant banker SBI Caps, acting on behalf of the group of lenders, has started the process for sale of the financially troubled carrier for lenders.

"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result of this, we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 18," Jet Airways Chairman Vinay Dubey said in a statement on Monday.

Jet Airways has almost run out of funds to pay for fuel and other operational expenses. Last week, it folded up several operations after 80 per cent of its fleet was grounded due to non-payment of outstanding dues to lessors.

Industry insiders claim fuel supply is expected to run out by Tuesday afternoon as fresh payments would be required for vendors.

Following Jet Airways grounding its planes, many passengers were left stranded at the airports, who took to social media to complain.