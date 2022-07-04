NewsBusinessCompanies
Swiggy delivery boy rides a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Internet is awed --Watch Video

The short video clip shared by Youtube user has made netizens curious, with many applauding the mode of transport that the Swiggy delivery executive used to deliver food.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Swiggy delivery boy rides a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Internet is awed --Watch Video

New Delhi: Among various modes of commuting that online delivery executives use, riding on a horseback to deliver food has caught the attention of a lot of people on the social media. A Swiggy delivery boy was captured in a video while he was riding a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The short video clip shared by Youtube user 'Just a vibe' has made netizens curious, with many applauding the mode of transport that the Swiggy delivery executive used to deliver food..

Swiggy had recently 'deactivated' a delivery executive who sent creepy messages to woman. After a woman shared 'creepy' messages like "miss you lot," from a Swiggy agent who delivered groceries at her doorstep, the company said that the delivery executive has been 'deactivated' from the platform upon investigation.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 2,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 29 cities. In December 2021, Swiggy announced to pour $700 million into Instamart. Last month, Swiggy acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for nearly $200 million.

