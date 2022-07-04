New Delhi: Among various modes of commuting that online delivery executives use, riding on a horseback to deliver food has caught the attention of a lot of people on the social media. A Swiggy delivery boy was captured in a video while he was riding a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The short video clip shared by Youtube user 'Just a vibe' has made netizens curious, with many applauding the mode of transport that the Swiggy delivery executive used to deliver food..

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 2,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 29 cities. In December 2021, Swiggy announced to pour $700 million into Instamart. Last month, Swiggy acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for nearly $200 million.