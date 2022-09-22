NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Swiggy, Zomato are among top 10 global online Food delivery platforms: Report

According to the Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed in 9th place and Zomato on 10th. China's Meituan, the UK's Deliveroo, and the US' Uber Eats were top 3 respectively 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Zomato and Swiggy have made it to the list of the world's 'Top 10' e-commerce-based food delivery companies.
  • wiggy was placed in 9th place and Zomato on 10th.
  • China's Meituan, the UK's Deliveroo, and the US' Uber Eats were top 3.

Trending Photos

Swiggy, Zomato are among top 10 global online Food delivery platforms: Report

New Delhi: Homegrown online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have made it to the list of the world's 'Top 10' e-commerce-based food delivery companies, says a new report. According to the Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed in 9th place and Zomato on 10th. Meanwhile, China's Meituan, the UK's Deliveroo, and the US' Uber Eats, a subsidiary of Uber, captured the top 3 positions, respectively.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra's Laxmi Co-operative Bank's licence cancelled

"The food delivery sector refers to digital, on-demand platforms for ordering and paying for prepared food and, increasingly, groceries and other retail items," the research firm said in a statement. "Restaurants/retailers fill the orders and couriers deliver them to customers within a prescribed timeframe," it added.

ALSO READ | Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to be closed for 21 Days in October, Check full list

In June 2022, Zomato approved the acquisition of quick commerce start-up Blinkit for Rs 4,447.5 crore ($570 million) in an all-stock deal. Zomato already owned more than a 9 per cent stake in Blinkit (earlier Grofers).

Meanwhile, Swiggy, a subsidiary of Bundl Technologies Private Ltd, deals with prepared food (restaurant) delivery, cloud kitchen, and grocery delivery via Swiggy Go.

"Venture capital and technology investment has fuelled the sector, but companies have yet to deliver profits -- even in the sector-friendly circumstances of the global pandemic when delivery became more necessity than convenience," the report said.

"Tweaking the business model to move toward profitability -- most prominently by adding grocery delivery -- is underway," it added.

Live Tv

ZomatoswiggyFood delivery companiesDeliverooUber EatsIndia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case