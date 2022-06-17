New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company by market capitalisation, is inviting applications from freshers who completed their graduation in Arts, Commerce and Science streams as part of its ongoing TCS BPS Hiring programme. According to the official hiring page, students who completed their graduation in 2020, 2021 and 2022 can apply for the hiring programme. “TCS has curated exclusive opportunities for Arts, Commerce & Science graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 year of passing (YoP) to apply for exciting careers and make #TheBigMove,” the company’s website reads.

According to TCS, exceptional performers will be part of the company's fastest-growing units, which include Cognitive Business Operations (CBO), Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Life Sciences. Candidates could be hired for various enriching roles that amplify their career growth, the company said on the website.

TCS BPS Hiring: Step-by-step Application Process

Step 1: Candidates are first required to register and complete the application form on the TCS NextStep portal.

Step 2: Once the process is completed, the status of the application should be ‘Application Received’.

According to TCS, applicants should keep their CT/DT ID handy and update the same on the link provided in step 2. Here are the two scenarios mentioned on the website:

Scenario A: In case you already have CT/DT ID, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here) and complete the application form.

Scenario B: If you are a new user, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here). Click on ‘Register Now’, choose the category as ‘BPS’, proceed to fill in your details and submit your application form.

Step 3: Finally, candidates are required to go to the link – (https://g91.tcsion.com/FeedbackSolution/openPublishURL.do?publishKey=GLAIlYzzXqQOQrTa0fh5JHNgYPRZcBhBTgE%2FzX0ADag%3D) to confirm their candidature. “This is a mandatory step,” the company said on its website.

TCS BPS Test Date

As of now, TCS hasn't mentioned the test date for the TCS BPS exam. On the official portal, it is mentioned that the test date will be announced soon.