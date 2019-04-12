close

Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Q4 profit surge 18% to Rs 8,152 crore

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported Rs 8,152 crore consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19, from Rs 6,925 crore in the year ago period.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT bellwether said the consolidated revenue for the quarter (Q4) under review grew by 18.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the like period a year ago.

Sequentially, net profit grew marginally by 0.38 percent to Rs 8,152 crore in Q4.

"This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last 15 quarters. Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters and the deal pipeline is also robust," said Rajesh Goplnathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.

The TCS Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.

Tata Consultancy ServicesTCS Q4TCS net profit
