New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications for non-engineering job roles under its TCS Atlas Hiring programme. According to the company’s official website, the programme is “designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach.”

TCS Atlas Hiring Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their M.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics/Economics) or MA (Economics) are eligible for applying for job roles under the programme. However, candidates must note that applicants who passed out in 2020, 2021 and 2022 are only eligible.

How to apply for TCS Atlas Hiring:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the TCS Atlas Hiring:

Step 1: You first need to register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. You will be asked to share personal and academic details on the website. Upon completing the application, the status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ and above. You will get a CT/DT ID.

Step 2: If you already have CT/DT ID, you can directly log on to the TCS Next Step Portal to complete your application form.

Step 3: If you haven’t created an account on TCS Next Step Portal yet, you can click on the ‘Register Now’ option. You will need to choose the category as ‘IT’.

Step 4: Now, you will need to enter your details and submit the application form.

Step 5: You will finally need to go to the official page here. This is a mandatory step, TCS said on its official website.

TCS has noted on its official website that multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification. "Talent discovered through TCS Atlas Hiring will be a catalyst to providing superior business outcomes, bring confidence to decision-making and help businesses execute effective data-driven strategies to build a greater future," TCS on its official portal.

