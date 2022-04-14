New Delhi: Durga Shankar Meena, an English teacher from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic. To make his ends meet, he picked up a job as Zomato delivery’s agent. However, little did he know that a single order will make him popular on Twitter, and netizens can’t thank the internet enough.

The incident began when Meena was delivering a cold drink to an 18-year-old customer Aditya Sharma, who was left impressed with the efforts of the delivery agent providing doorstep delivery to customers on his bicycle at a time when the temperature was over 42 degrees Celsius. After speaking with him, Sharma found out that Meena is B.Com and has recently lost his teaching job.

On his Twitter handle, Sharma said: "Today, my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. Today, my city temperature is around 42 degrees Celsius in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time."

Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time I asked for some information about him so 1/ pic.twitter.com/wZjHdIzI8z — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

"I sought some information about him. His name is DURGA MEENA, 31. He has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10K around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years," he said in a tweet.

Aditya added that Durga knows everything about the internet and he told him that he wants to have his own laptop with Wi-Fi connection so that he can teach students online because everything is turning online.

Meena also told him that he has taken a loan from a bank, and is striving to buy a motorcycle by saving some money so that he can carry out his duties of delivering food stuff at Zomato more efficiently.

"Durga told me ‘if you can manage my downpayment. I will pay my EMI myself and I will return your downpayment within 4 months with interest’. Guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know it is a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rupee, we can fulfil his wish of having a bike," Aditya posted.

he has done his bachelor's in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with zomato . He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online because 3/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

He was touched by his story and shared it on social media with a crowdfunding request that will him get a motorcycle. While Sharma had set a target of collecting Rs 75,000 via crowd-funding, he was able to raise about Rs 1.90 lakh in just two hours as the social went viral on social media.

With the funds, Aditya gifted a brand-new Splendour bike to Meena. He has also asked him to repay the loan with the rest of the money collected. He also posted a photo of Durga Shankar on Twitter and told about his condition and work. Also Read: Centre could privatise 5 companies by 2022; Check firms' names that could help meet disinvestment target

Aditya also took Meena to a motorcycle showroom where he bought him worth Rs 90,000. As Meena got the key to the bike, tears started rolling down his cheeks. More power to you, internet! Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro first sale today: Check flagship phone’s price, specs and attractive launch offers

We did it pic.twitter.com/SxutG3o9Ev — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 13, 2022

- With IANS inputs.

