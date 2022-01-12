Tweet on deal between Zee Media and Adani Group completely baseless and false, no such agreement signed

New Delhi: News related to agreement between Zee Media and Adani Enterprises being circulated in the social media are completely false and baseless. There has been no talk between both groups. Some journalist are spreading fake news on social media about this with seemingly malicious intent.

A news has lately been doing the rounds in the social media where it is being claimed that Adani Group has bought stake in Zee Media in an all cash deal. Apparently an exclusive agreement has been made between Gautam Adani and Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, the fake claims said.

Zee Media company management has out rightly rejected any such claims.

"We completely refute any such rumor being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is a false news," Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson for the Company said.

The entire chaos and confusion around the news is being propelled by a Twitter user by the name of Anurag Chaturvedi. He has tweeted that Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra have entered in to an exclusive agreement. Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news.

Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra enter in to an exclusive agreement . Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news. — Anurag Chaturvedi (@AnuragC1106) January 12, 2022

Zee Media Management has said that one should not pay any attention to any such rumours. There has been no conversation of any kind between the two groups. Some journalist have spread rumours on Twitter and social media.

