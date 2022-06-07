हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Business

Twitter user asks Anand Mahindra ‘How do you manage time?’ he replies

The response has received over 1,200 likes and a number of comments. 

Twitter user asks Anand Mahindra ‘How do you manage time?’ he replies

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, never fails to boost the mood of his 9.3 million Twitter followers. The Chairman of Mahindra provides inspirational remarks and insightful snippets from his life on a regular basis, to which a large number of people respond. 

Mahindra responded to a Twitter user's inquiry in one of his latest postings, and people couldn't stop praising his smart words. Read More: SBI Chairman gets a BIG salary hike! Here’s how much money he will get

Vikrant Singh, a Twitter user, asked Mahindra a question about time management. "How do you manage your time? I have not understood till now," he said. Read More: World Bank slashes India’s GDP growth forecast to 7.5%, warns risk of 'stagflation' 

Mahindra responded by saying, “When I look back over the years, I think time has managed me”.

 

The response has received over 1,200 likes and a slew of comments. Netizens praised the response for its prudence. Many people have commented on how Mahindra's excellent posts manage to connect with people.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BusinessAnand MahindraTwitterMahindra group
Next
Story

SBI Chairman gets a BIG salary hike! Here’s how much money he will get

Must Watch

PT1H46S

Taal Thok Ke: Conspiracy of 'Riot Part-2' in Kanpur violence?