Vedanta Board Approves Rs 7,621 Crore Interim Dividend For FY23

The board also accepted the resignation of Ajay Goel from the post of Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7,621 crore for the current financial year. The company has fixed April 7 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.

"The Board of Directors at a meeting held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, approved the fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share... On the face value of Rs 1/per share for the financial year, 2022-23 amounting to Rs 7,621 crore," according to a regulatory filing. (Also Read: Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog's Life - Check How)

The board also accepted the resignation of Ajay Goel from the post of Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) effective from the close of business hours on April 9. (Also Read: Beware! Online Alcohol Orders Can Make You Victim Of Cyber Fraud; Ex-IPS Officer's Daughter Loses Rs 44,000 In Noida)

Details about his successor will be announced in due course, the filing said.

