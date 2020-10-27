हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara

Vistara announces non-stop flight from Delhi to Dhaka – Check schedule, introductory offer

New Delhi: Vistara airlines on Tuesday announced that it will begin non-stop flight from Delhi to Dhaka.

The Airline will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Bangladesh’s capital city, Dhaka, from 5 November 2020.  Vistara will fly twice a week on the said route, on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Airline said that it will be using its Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and Bangladesh.

Vistara has announced the following introductory fares :

Delhi - Dhaka - Delhi

Economy class fare: Rs 17,199

Premium Economy class fare : Rs 19,700

Business class fare: Rs 32000

Notably, SpiceJet on Monday launched eight new international flights between India and Bangladesh. The flight services have been launched under the air bubble agreement between the two countries. The airline also announced the addition of Chittagong as its 11th international destination.

SpiceJet will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Chittagong four-times-a-week. Besides, the airline will operate flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi, Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata and Chennai-Dhaka-Chennai sectors. All the flights are scheduled to commence from November 5, 2020.

SpiceJet has announced introductory (all-inclusive) starting fares of Rs 4,255 on Kolkata-Chittagong, Rs 4,939 on Chittagong-Kolkata, Rs 4,638 on Kolkata-Dhaka, Rs 5,478 on Dhaka-Kolkata, Rs 7,749 on Delhi-Dhaka, Rs 10,135 on Dhaka-Delhi, Rs 5,128 on Chennai-Dhaka and Rs 7,308 on Dhaka-Chennai sectors.

 

