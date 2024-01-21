Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah Passes Away In Silver Jubilee Program Accident: Check A-Z About Him

New Delhi: CEO Sanjay Shah of U.S.-based software firm Vistex lost his life during a mishap at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The incident occurred during the company's Silver Jubilee program, where Shah and President Raju Datala were involved in an accident, resulting in severe injuries.

The tragic incident has left the other executive in critical condition. Here are the details of the unfortunate incident.

Accident Details

During the Silver Jubilee program, CEO Sanjay Shah and Chairman Raju Datala were standing in a metal cage that was supposed to be lowered from a height.

While the cage was descending, a supporting chain broke, causing both individuals to fall from a height of over 15 feet onto a concrete stage. Shah lost his life in the incident, and Datala sustained serious injuries.

About Sanjay Shah

Sanjay Shah, the founder, CEO, and Chief Architect of Vistex, originally from Mumbai, played a crucial role in establishing the company as a leader in the industry.

Under his leadership, Vistex experienced significant growth. Shah was also actively involved in charitable activities through the Vistex Foundation, focusing on health, education, and basic needs.

About Raju Datala

Raju Datala, Chairman of Vistex, has been associated with the company since 2000. He is credited with shaping and expanding the firm's solution delivery capabilities.

Vistex: A Brief Overview

Vistex, headquartered in Illinois, specializes in revenue management solutions and services. With over 20 offices worldwide and 2,000 employees, the company serves major brands such as GM, Barilla, and Bayer. The mishap took place in the presence of approximately 700 employees during the Silver Jubilee program.