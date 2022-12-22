topStoriesenglish
Walmart hires over 150 on Unstop.com

New Delhi: Walmart Global Tech India, the technology arm of the Walmart, has hired over 150 people on Unstop.com for its summer internships programme.

Walmart Global Tech India recently held a hiring competition - Sparkplug 2022 - on Unstop.com, an early talent engagement and hiring platform, garnering over 10,000 registrations from 34 engineering colleges across India, said Unstop.

Walmart Global Tech India has over the past few months conducted numerous campus hiring engagements.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Unstop said, "Overall job listings and applications are at an all-time high on Unstop and for many of our clients."

The company’s flagship competition Walmart CodeHers orchestrated on Unstop, has helped it onboard 400+ female coders, increasing its female employee share from 35% to 56% within months, Unstop said.

The two seasons of Walmart CodeHers received about 1 lakh registrations from talented female programmers and developers.

