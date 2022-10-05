Want to work in Apple? CEO Tim Cook shares 4 qualities a candidate must have to work in the company

New Delhi: If you are hoping to work in Apple someday, then it’s better to know what the company looks in a candidate. Tech giant Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently shared the four qualities Apple looks in the candidates during the hiring process. He even added that Apple’s success is directly linked to its culture.

In a recent interview during an Italian university’s commencement ceremony, Cook talked about qualities the company wants in its employees.

What are those four qualities?

Cook said that first was the capability to Collaborate as Apple creates its products with combined efforts. We believed that If you shared your idea with other, that the idea would grow bigger and better.

After that comes Creativity and Curiosity. Apple looks for people who think differently. We love people who think different and can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem be solved.

While talking about curiosity, he said it should be good when people ask quesitons like a child would. And the last quality he mentioned was Expertise.

Cook said collaoration, creativity, and curiosity are important to improve on old ideas and come up with new ones.

Apple was founded by late Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 at Los Altos in California, United States. It is one of the most valuable tech companies globally with a product range offering iPhones, iPods, iPads, and Macbooks. Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple since 2011.