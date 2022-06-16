New Delhi: CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, has once again donated a huge amount to charitable foundations as part of his 17th annual summer gift. The marquee investor, this time around, has donated his stocks worth about Rs 31,200 crore ($4 billion) in Berkshire Hathaway’s to the foundations. Including the latest donations, his total donations now stand at more than Rs Rs 350,000 crores ($48 billion).

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, Buffett is one of the most generous individuals in the world. According to media reports, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, and the now divorced Bill and Melinda Gates have donated more funds than him. (ALSO READ: 1 ka 5! Man went to withdraw Rs 500, got Rs 2500 as ATM dispensed 5 times extra cash)

This time around too, Buffett donated $4 billion to the same five foundations the billionaire has been offering the funds to annually since 2006. Of all the organisations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation received about $3.1 billion of Berkshire stock. (ALSO READ: Yogi's big decision! Stamp duty on property transfers within family waived off)

Other organisations that received the funds from the billionaire are Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.

Meanwhile, Buffett has recently advised against crypto investments, as the crypto market crashes. The billionaire said that he will not even pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world.

"If you told me you own all of the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it? I’d have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn`t going to do anything," he was quoted as saying in a CNBC report.

"Whether it goes up or down in the next year, or five or 10 years, I don’t know. But the one thing I`m pretty sure of is that it doesn`t produce anything," Buffett added.