Watch | Indian Pharma Company Gifts Cars To Some Employees As Diwali Presents, Video Goes Viral

The Chairman of Mits Healthcare MK Bhatia said "these cars are a reward for their dedication, honesty, and trustworthiness towards the company."

Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Watch | Indian Pharma Company Gifts Cars To Some Employees As Diwali Presents, Video Goes Viral Haryana-based Pharma company gives Tata Punch cars to 12 employees.

New Delhi: Ahead of the big festive week, a pharmaceutical company in Panchkula, Haryana called 'Mits Healthcare' has given Tata Punch cars to some of its star employees as a way to appreciate and admire their hard work. This gesture is also considered a Diwali gift. A video showing the employees unveiling the cars has become very popular and is receiving a lot of praise and support.

The chairman of the company, MK Bhatia, expressed, "It is because of the hard work of these employees that they have reached this position today. All of them have been working for this company for years now."

"These cars are a reward for their dedication, honesty, and trustworthiness towards the company. We have already given cars to 12 star employees, and soon 38 more will receive them."

One of the employees, named Shilpa, who was among the star performers, said, "I have been with the company for eight years, and I am very happy. When I joined eight years ago, our director used to express his desire to gift cars to his team. Today, that dream has come true."

This isn't the first time that employees have received cars as gifts in India as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work. Similar instances have been observed in Gujarat and other places, where business people have gifted cars and luxury items to their employees.

