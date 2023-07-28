Where Do I Go? How Will I Eat? Byju's Employee's Heart-wrenching Plea on Unpaid Dues and Forced Resignation --Watch Video

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching plea on social media, Akansha Khemka, an employee of Byju's and an academic specialist, shared her emotional ordeal as she faces the threat of unemployment and unpaid dues. With tears streaming down her face, Akansha revealed the immense pressure she is under as the sole provider for her family in Kolkata.

As a dedicated employee of the ed-tech company for over a year and a half, Akansha said she was devastated when she was abruptly informed that she must resign by July 28 or face the consequences of not receiving her salary on August 1. The weight of this decision is unimaginable, as her husband's health struggles have left her as the sole breadwinner, with loans to repay and a family to support, she added.

The circumstances have left Akansha in a harrowing predicament, with mounting debts and the fear of not being able to make ends meet. In her anguished plea, she expressed how this dire situation has pushed her to the brink of despair, contemplating the unthinkable.



The situation further worsened as Akansha disclosed the confusion surrounding her dismissal, as her manager cited behavior and performance issues, only to be contradicted by HR later. She shared how the company seems to be pushing employees to resign voluntarily, offering timely salaries for those who comply while withholding dues for terminated employees, leaving them in financial limbo.

Promised variable pay, Akansha relied on it to support her family, but the company failed to deliver on its commitment, leaving her struggling to deal with mounting financial pressures. As vendors knock on her door demanding repayment, she finds herself in a desperate and helpless state, wondering where to turn and how to sustain her family.

With tears in her eyes, Akansha pleaded for her rightful dues, emphasizing that she had never taken a single day's leave during her tenure with the company. She yearned for her salary, variable pay, encashed paid leaves, and her PF payments to be cleared, hoping that her cries for justice and empathy would be heard.

In her emotional appeal, Akansha directed her concerns to Byju Raveendran, the CEO and co-founder of the company. Holding him directly accountable, she expressed the immense burden she carries, and how his decisions would have a profound impact on her life and future.

You can watch the full video on Khemka's LinkedIn post