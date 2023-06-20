Who Is Ajay Piramal? Pharma Magnate With Net Worth Of Rs 27,920 crore, Is Mukesh Ambani’s Relative

New Delhi: Ajay Gopikisan Piramal, the Chairman of the Parimal Group, has always featured in the world’s wealthiest list with the source of wealth primarily being pharma industry. In today’s success story we will talk about Ajay Piramal, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Samdhi and Isha Ambani's father-in-law.

The Parimal Group is a conglomerate with initiatives in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare analytics, real estate, financial services, and glass packaging.

Ajay Piramal Birth, Career

Ajay Piramal was born to Gopikisan Piramal and Lalita Piramal on 3 August 1955 in Bagar, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, to a family owning a textile business.

In 1977, at the very young age of 22, Ajay Piramal started his business journey by joining his family's textile business established by his grandfather Piramal Chatrabhuj. Shortly after joining the business, Ajay lost his father and after a few years he lost an elder brother to cancer pushing him to take over the business early. And since then there was no looking back for the businessman. Piramal singlehandedly built his business empire that not only deals in textile but in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, healthcare analytics, real estate, financial services, and glass packaging.

Education that made Ajay Piramal a business tycoon

Despite joining the business at an early age, Ajay didn't quit his education and continued his studies to earn higher degrees. Ajay Piramal holds a bachelor's degree in Science and also completed his Master's degree in management studies. He also attended a six-week Advanced Management Programme at the prestigious Harvard Business School. Piramal also received two honorary doctorate degrees.

Ajay Piramal Family

Ajay Piramal is married to Swati Shah Piramal. They have two children. Their daughter, Nandini Piramal got married to a US citizen Peter D'Young and their son, Anand Piramal married Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani and Nita Ambani, the richest family in India. Ajay and Swati have gifted their son and daughter-in-law, a luxurious house famously known as Gulita.

Ajay Piramal’s Relentless Work Funda

Today, Ajay Piramal is one of India’s leading industrialists and philanthropists and despite achieving so much in the realm of business, there is no stopping for the business tycoon.

Once Parimal was asked whether he is considering taking retirement from the business as the flagship is handed to his son, but he answered that he is busier now as the business is growing day by day and is still in its developing stage, and so he is not thinking of retirement.

Ajay Piramal's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Ajay Piramal's realtime net worth as of 20-06-2023 is USD 3.4 billion (2,79,20,97,00,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately).