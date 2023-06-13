Who Is Manoj Modi? Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'Right Hand' Man, Who Got Luxurious House Worth Rs 1,500 From Ambanis As Gift

New Delhi: Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, the richest person in Asia, who has an estimated net worth of above $85 billion, is a generous giver too.

The billionaire businessman has gifted a 22-storey skyscraper to his close aide Manoj Modi in a plush location in Mumbai, according to a report by Magicbricks.com.

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries gifted the property for a whopping amount of Rs 1,500 crore to Manoj Modi who is often referred to as his 'right hand'. Modi received the opulent residence as a gift a few months ago.

According to the Magicbricks.com report, the property named 'Vrindavan' is situated in South Mumbai, close to Malabar Hill, on Nepean Sea Road. Each floor of the building is roughly 8,000 square feet large, covering a total area of 1.7 lakh square feet. According to reports, Talati & Partners LLP designed the building, and some of the furniture was brought over from Italy.

The multi-story building's first seven floors have been set aside for parking. Modi’s two daughters and family live with him in the opulent apartments stacked with world-class amenities. Surrounded by the sea from three sides, the property gives a plush living experience to its dwellers with extensive greenery, and robust social structure.

Modi currently holds the position of Director at Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. A long-time employee of Reliance Industries, Modi has a history of working with the business tycoon to complete challenging tasks. Modi has constantly worked for the growth of Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company based on market valuation.

Known as the man behind the success of multi-billion-dollar deal of Reliance Industries, Modi has previously worked on important Reliance projects like the Hazira petrochemical complex, the Jamnagar refinery, the first telecom set up, Reliance Retail, and the 4G launch, among others.