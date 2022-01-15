हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pixie Curtis

Meet Pixie Curtis, the 10-year-old Australian who could retire as a millionaire at just 15

Pixie Curtis had set up her toy company named Pixie's Fidgets in March 2021.

Meet Pixie Curtis, the 10-year-old Australian who could retire as a millionaire at just 15

New Delhi: Pixie Curtis, a 10-year-old girl, who has made millions by selling toys could retire in the next five years at 15. Curtis had set up her toy company named Pixie's Fidgets in March 2021. She took help from her mother to set up the toy company. 

Curtis, who is from Sydney's Vaucluse, also runs a hair accessories business, Pixie's Bows. The hair accessories business was set up by her mother in 2014 when Pixie was just two years old.

Pixie's Fidgets had reportedly toys sold out in the first 48 hours of listing. In the first month of opening the toy’s business itself, the company made well over 200,000 Australian Dollars, roughly about Rs 1.07 crore. 

Pixie's Fidgets and Pixie's Bows are now under Pixie’s Pix, a company that has expanded into children's games and accessories.

With so much wealth generated so early, Pixie's mother, Roxy Jacenko, is of the view that her daughter could very well retire at the age of 15. "Our family joke has been I’ll be working till I’m 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 – I certainly know who’s smarter," Jacenko told news.com.au.

Besides Pixie’s firms, Jacenko has also set up a business for her seven-year-old son Hunter. According to her, setting up a business for children helps her to spend more time with them. Also Read: Karnataka government doubles salary of select lecturers, check if you’re eligible

"The one-on-one time I get to spend with Pixie and Hunter and the discussions around what we stock, how we shoot, who we choose as influencers has also been a blessing," Roxy told the media publication, adding, "Prior to now, I felt like I was a somewhat absent parent due to my work, now I work for my kids! I love it! Also Read: HCL Tech Recruitment: IT firm to hire up to 22,000 freshers in FY22

Tags:
Pixie CurtisPixie's BowsPixie's FidgetsPixie’s Pix
