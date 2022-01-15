हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka Guest Lecturers

Karnataka government doubles salary of select lecturers, check if you’re eligible

The Karnataka government has announced a hike in the salary of guest lecturers in state-run colleges. 

Karnataka government doubles salary of select lecturers, check if you’re eligible

New Delhi: The Karnataka government, on Friday (January 14), announced a hike in the salary of guest lecturers in state-run colleges. According to the latest announcement based on a government-constituted three-member committee’s report, the salary of thousands of guest lecturers working in government first-grade colleges will get doubled. 

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayanan praised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for personally taking interest in addressing the demands of guest lecturers. He added that four types of classifications have been formulated to fix the salaries.

Previously, guest lecturers with UGC-prescribed eligibility were paid a salary of Rs 13,000 per month. Whereas, teachers not meeting the eligibility were paid Rs 11,000 per month.  

The salaries of the guest teachers have now been increased to a minimum of Rs 26,000 per month and a maximum of Rs 32,000 per month. 

Moreover, the Karnataka government has decided to pay the salaries of guest lecturers before the 10th of every month. The government has also decided to appoint the lecturers on an academic year basis (10 months duration) instead of a semester basis as had prevailed earlier.

"As UGC-prescribed eligibility conditions will be made mandatory for recruiting guest faculty in the coming years, a three-year time has been set for guest lecturers to clear the required tests/examinations,” Narayanan said. Also Read: RBI proposes new rules for classification, assessment of banks' investment portfolio

Moreover, the government has also decided to give weightage to seniority of service while appointing guest lecturers for state-run colleges and universities. The government will create a selection based on the existing parameters of the department to ensure that weightage to seniority of service is given to the lecturers. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 15: Check how to avail free rewards

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka Guest LecturersKarnataka governmentKarnataka Lecturers Salary
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Centre govt employees may get bumper salary hike ahead of Republic Day

Must Watch

PT10M26S

DNA: India's 'Tit-for-Tat' policy against China in the South China Sea