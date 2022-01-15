Karnataka government doubles salary of select lecturers, check if you’re eligible

New Delhi: The Karnataka government, on Friday (January 14), announced a hike in the salary of guest lecturers in state-run colleges. According to the latest announcement based on a government-constituted three-member committee’s report, the salary of thousands of guest lecturers working in government first-grade colleges will get doubled.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayanan praised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for personally taking interest in addressing the demands of guest lecturers. He added that four types of classifications have been formulated to fix the salaries.

Previously, guest lecturers with UGC-prescribed eligibility were paid a salary of Rs 13,000 per month. Whereas, teachers not meeting the eligibility were paid Rs 11,000 per month.

The salaries of the guest teachers have now been increased to a minimum of Rs 26,000 per month and a maximum of Rs 32,000 per month.

Moreover, the Karnataka government has decided to pay the salaries of guest lecturers before the 10th of every month. The government has also decided to appoint the lecturers on an academic year basis (10 months duration) instead of a semester basis as had prevailed earlier.

"As UGC-prescribed eligibility conditions will be made mandatory for recruiting guest faculty in the coming years, a three-year time has been set for guest lecturers to clear the required tests/examinations,” Narayanan said. Also Read: RBI proposes new rules for classification, assessment of banks' investment portfolio

Moreover, the government has also decided to give weightage to seniority of service while appointing guest lecturers for state-run colleges and universities. The government will create a selection based on the existing parameters of the department to ensure that weightage to seniority of service is given to the lecturers. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 15: Check how to avail free rewards

