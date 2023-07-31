Who Is The Iconic Parle Girl In Wrapper Of Parle G Biscuit? Is It Sudha Murty's Childhood Picture?

New Delhi:In every Indian home --luxurious kitchens or in humble abodes --one name that reigned supreme position was Parle G Biscuit. This delightful biscuit, the world's beloved best-seller, holds a special place in our fondest memories.

However, in the 90s, an enigma surrounded the kid gracing the Parle G biscuit covers. There were widespread speculations with curious minds trying to unveil the identity of this iconic child figure. Neeru Deshpande, Sudha Murthy, and Gunjan Gundaniya emerged as the top contenders in this captivating riddle.

Several reports also claimed that picture of the iconic child figure used in Parle G Biscuit was the childhood photograph of celebrated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty.

Reports were quickly made on Neeru Deshpande too, who captured the maximum share of media attention. Regional newspapers couldn't resist publishing her photograph with a brief anecdote. Some media outlets even surprisingly claimed that she hailed from Nagpur and came from a very humble beginning. Reports suggested that her father, a non-professional photographer, inadvertently captured her picture at the tender age of 4. The snap was so beautiful that it was chosen to grace the iconic wrapper of Parle G biscuits and remained there ever since.

However, the twist to the story was given several years later by Parle Products' group product manager, Mayank Shah. The Parle G kid, it turned out, was not a real-life individual but rather an illustration crafted back in the 60s by the creative minds at Everest.

While the age-old anecdote of the Parle G kid left the world in delightful bewilderment, it turns out that neither Sudha Murty, nor Neeru Deshpande or Gunjan Gundaniya are the biscuit cover's iconic character.