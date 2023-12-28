Why Has The Iconic Parle-G Girl Disappeared From The Biscuit’s Wrapper? Who Is This New Person?

New Delhi: The disappearance of the iconic girl in Parle-G biscuit's packet has left several people scratching their heads. It turns out that the company has replaced the face of the famous girl with that of an influencer named Zervaan J Bunshah.

Those wondering if Parle-G has actually done away with its popular wrapper mascot, there is no need to worry. It turns out that the biscuit packet featuring the face of Zervaan J Bunshah is only out of a light banter that both the influencer and the company have shared on Instagram.

In a recent video on Instagram, Bunshah asked his followers as to how one should address the owner of Parle-G, making humorous expressions along with the song --Ey ji Oo ji – from the famous Ram Lakhan movie featuring Anil Kapoor.

“If you meet the owner of Parle-G, do you call him Parle sir, Mr Parle or Parle G?” read the caption of the clip.

Parle-G, swift enough to jump into the hearty banter, responded, "Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG," and replacing the iconic Parle-G girl's image with that of Bunshah.

Who Is The Iconic Girl In Parle-G Biscuit Packet?

In the 90s, several names surfaced revolving the name of the kid gracing the Parle-G biscuit covers. Neeru Deshpande, Sudha Murthy, and Gunjan Gundaniya were couple of names that captivating the minds of people solving the Parle-G girl riddle. However, several years later, Parle Products' group product manager, Mayank Shah spilled the beans, revealing that the girl in Parle-G Biscuit Packet was not a real-life individual but rather an illustration crafted back in the 60s by the creative minds at Everest.