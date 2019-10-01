ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd CEO Punit Goenka re-elected president of IAA India chapter

The managing director and chief executive officer of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Punit Goenka, has been unanimously elected as president of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) for a second term. Discovery South Asia managing director Megha Tata was elected vice president.

"As one team, we will continue to roll out our intellectual properties (IPs), with an enhanced focus on regional markets. As an institution, we will also continue to play an important role in espousing cause-related initiatives, which are in line with our ethos of what's good, is good for business. It has been a wonderful experience serving such an esteemed institution and I look forward to working closely with its members for the second term. I shall continue to seek their support and co-operation and wish them all the very best," he said.

Jaideep Gandhi (honorary secretary), Pradeep Dwivedi (honorary treasurer) and Ramesh Narayan (immediate past president) are the other officer bearers. The members elected to the managing committee include Anant Goenka (Indian Express Group), Abhishek Karnani (Free Press Journal), Janak Sarda (Deshdoot), M V Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Group) and I Venkat (Eenadu Group).

The IAA is the only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association in the world with membership representing advertisers, advertising agencies and the media. The IAA comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries. Headquartered in New York, IAA came into existence 80 years ago.