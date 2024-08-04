Advertisement
ZOMATO

Zomato collected Rs 83 crore In Platform Fee From Customers Till March: Details Here

The food delivery aggregator began levying platform fee at Rs 2 per order last August, which has gradually been increased to Rs 6 now in key markets. 

|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 07:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
Zomato collected Rs 83 crore In Platform Fee From Customers Till March: Details Here File Photo

New Delhi: Food delivery aggregator Zomato, which began charging platform fee on orders from last August, collected Rs 83 crore through the new levy till March, the company's annual report has revealed. Platform fee has been cited as one of the three key factors driving Zomato's Adjusted Revenue, which grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,792 crore in FY24.

"Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of GOV (gross order value), continued to increase primarily due to increase in restaurant commission take-rates, improvement in ad monetization and introduction of platform fee from Q2FY24 onwards," the report stated.

All of these factors more than compensated for the reduction in customer delivery charge per order due to the free delivery benefit available on Gold orders, it added. Interestingly, most late night orders in the last fiscal year came from Delhi NCR, while most breakfast orders came from Bengaluru, Zomato shared in the report.

The food delivery aggregator began levying platform fee at Rs 2 per order last August, which has gradually been increased to Rs 6 now in key markets. Its main rival Swiggy also charges platform fee on its orders. The introduction and increase in platform fee is seen as one of the means to increase profitability by food delivery aggregators.

