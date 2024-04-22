Zomato Hikes Mandatory Platform Fee By 25% To Rs 5

New Delhi: In what would make your food order a tad costlier, online food delivery platform platform Zomato has announced an hike in its platform fee by 25 percent to Rs 5 per order.

Zomato had introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 in August last year and consequently Rs 3 while the company and later increased it to Rs 4 this year January. The hike was necessiated to improve its margins and become profitable, the company had said.

Buoyed by record food orders on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery platform in January increased its mandatory platform fee to Rs 4 from Rs 3 per order across key markets. The new platform fee is levied on all customers, including Zomato Gold.

Zomato had earlier this month introduced its first large order fleet. Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal posted on X.

"Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people," he wrote.

He further added, "Having said that, these vehicles are still “work in progress”, and we are in the process of adding important enhancements to them – like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like."