Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts in just 10 minutes, here's how

New Delhi: Blinkit, an online grocery app, has begun offering printout services at your doorstep in as little as 11 minutes in a few areas of Delhi-NCR. It will charge Rs 9 per page for black and white printouts and Rs 19 for colour printouts. The service will now assist users in having their documents printed and delivered to their location quickly by simply uploading them to the Blinkit application.

This announcement was made on Linkedin by Jitesh Goel, product manager at Blinkit. He stated, "We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes in a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from a cyber cafe or library or neighbors or offices has always been cumbersome, especially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines". Read More: Tamil lyricist finds chicken in Swiggy order, says 'Strict Vegetarian', Swiggy reacts

Goel further added, “This should be really useful, especially at the rates it is available at." Read More: Government employees probation period rules changed, here is all you want to know about salary credit

He stated that the printout services on Blinkit are available from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Customers do not need to order in bulk to get printouts because there is no minimum order requirement for this new service as of yet.

The organisation stated that once printed, the uploaded documents will be deleted from the Blinkit server for privacy and security reasons.

Customers must first determine whether the service is available in their area before uploading to the provided link. You can upload the documents using the "upload file" button in the Blinkit app. Documents in all popular image formats, such as jpeg, jpg, png, and pdf, can be uploaded and printed.

Standard printing options, such as black and white, colour, single-sided, and double-sided printouts, are supported by the service. It also clarifies that all files are safe, secure, and produced in accordance with GDPR guidelines. In the event of a problem, the customer can contact us via live chat from the order summary page, and we will refund or re-send the order.

Customers can get printout delivery in just a few minutes if the service is available in their area, according to Blinkit, which was acquired by food delivery app Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore.