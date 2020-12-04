1st Test Day 2: Kane Williamson's 251 puts New Zealand on top against West Indies

Skipper Kane Williamson scored a brilliant double hundred as New Zealand dominated the proceedings on Day Two of the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Seddon Park.

On Friday, Williamson made his highest Test score of 251, surpassing his previous best of an unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in January 2015.

Starting the day at 243/2, the hosts lost Ross Taylor early as he went back to the pavillion after adding seven runs to his overnight score of 31. However, the dismissal didn't have any impact on Williamson who went on to score his 22nd Test hundred.

The New Zealand skipper batted with all the composure and elegance, occupying the crease for more than a day's play, facing 412 balls and hitting 34 fours and two sixes before his innings came to an end in the final session of the day, soon after which the host declared their innings at 519/7.

Apart from Williamson, Tom Latham and Kyle Jamieson made notable contributions of 86 and 51* respectively.

For the visitors, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel took three wickets each while Alzarri Joseph picked the remaining seventh wicket.

At stumps, West Indies were 49/0 as openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell remained unbeaten at the crease on 20 and 22 respectively and the visitors still trail by 470 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 1st innings 519/7 declared (Kane Williamson 251, Tom Latham 86; Shannon Gabriel 3/89) West Indies 1st innings: 49/0 (Kraigg Brathwaite 20*, John Campbell 22*)

