2nd ODI: Ireland look to stay alive, England eye series win

After slumping to defeat in the opening One-Day International (ODI), Ireland will look to bounce back strongly and win the second match against England in order to stay alive in the three-match series at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on Saturday.

Ireland lost the opening ODI of the series by six wickets to go down 0-1 in the series.

David Willey finished with brilliant figures of five for 30 to help England bundle out the visitors cheaply for 172 runs. Sam Billings then smashed a crucial knock of 67 runs to help the hosts chase down the target with 22.1 overs to spare.

Heading into the must-win match, Ireland will look to turn things around for themselves with a decent batting performance and level the series.

England, on the other hand, will look to continue their winnings momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ireland have roped in fast bowler Peter Chase and spinner George Dockrell in the 14-member ODI squad as a replacement for injured seamers Barry McCarthy and Boyd Rankin for the second England match.

Meanwhile, batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the series after suffering a back spasm. Lancashire's Liam Livingstone has been named as his replacement.

Except for this, the hosts are going in the second Ireland ODI with an unchanged squad that won the first match.

The two squads are as follows:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonny Bairstow , Tom Banton , Sam Billings , Liam Livingstone, Tom Curran , Liam Dawson , , Saqib Mahmood , Adil Rashid , Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince , David Willey

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.