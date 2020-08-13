2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan reach 126/5 against England before rain forces early stumps

Pakistan reached the score of 126 for five in their first-innings against England before rain forced early stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Thursday.

At stumps, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 25 and four.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial tie.

The visitors lost opener Shan Masood cheaply for one run after being caught leg before wicket on a James Anderson delivery in the third over.

Subsequently, Abid Ali not only notched up a half-century but also stitched a 72-run partnership with Azhar Ali (20) to steady Pakistan's innings and help them cross 80-run mark in their first-innings.

Abid Ali departed for 60 after being caught by Sam Curran before Azhar Ali (20), Asad Shafiq (5) and Fawad Alam (0) were dismissed in quick successions.

Azam and Rizwan then took Pakistan past 100-run mark before rain played the spoilsport and stopped the play on Day 1.

Anderson finished the day with figures of two for 35, while Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all chipped in with a wicket each.

Pakistan are looking to rebound strongly and win the second match in order to stay alive in the series.

The hosts, on the other end, are looking to clinch the Test series against the Azhar-Ali led side with a game to spare.