In a high-octane clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 98 runs powered the West Indies to an imposing 218/5 against Afghanistan in the final Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This remarkable innings not only set the highest first-innings total of the tournament but also marked the West Indies' highest score in T20 World Cup history.

An Explosive Start

After being invited to bat first by Afghanistan, the West Indies made their intentions clear from the outset. Despite an early setback with Brandon King's dismissal for 7 in the second over, the Caribbean side’s momentum remained unscathed. Johnson Charles joined forces with Pooran, and the duo swiftly took control of the match.

The Pooran Assault

Pooran's entry to the crease signalled the beginning of an extraordinary assault. In the third over, Charles hit three boundaries, setting the stage for Pooran's explosive performance. The fourth over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai turned into a nightmare for Afghanistan, as Pooran amassed 36 runs off it, including two sixes, making it one of the most expensive overs in T20 World Cup history.

Powerplay Dominance

The West Indies' score soared to 92/1 by the end of the six-over powerplay, the highest in Men's T20 World Cup history. Pooran and Charles added 80 runs in just 39 balls before Naveen-ul-Haq finally broke the partnership, dismissing Charles for 43. By this point, the Windies had already surpassed Afghanistan’s highest conceded total in a World Cup, reaching 100 runs in just 7.4 overs.

Sustaining the Onslaught

Shai Hope’s quick 25 off 17 balls kept the scoreboard ticking, while Pooran continued his rampage. Pooran’s half-century came off just 31 balls, his first in a T20 World Cup. Despite Afghanistan's efforts to pull back the run rate, Rovman Powell's entry reignited the fireworks, helping the West Indies breach the 150-run mark in the 16th over.

Near-Miss for Pooran

In the penultimate over, Pooran unleashed another flurry of boundaries against Rashid Khan, who ended up conceding 45 runs without taking a wicket. Pooran was in sight of a well-deserved century but fell just two runs short, dismissed for a scintillating 98 off 53 balls. His innings included ten boundaries and six sixes, encapsulating a batting masterclass.

Final Flourish

Powell’s cameo of 26 off 15 balls and Andre Russell’s late surge ensured the West Indies finished strongly, ending their innings at a formidable 218/5. This total set a new benchmark for the highest team score in the ongoing T20 World Cup, surpassing Australia’s 201 against England.

Afghanistan’s Struggle



Afghanistan's bowlers were left searching for answers as Pooran’s onslaught continued unabated. Gulbadin Naib was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-14, but the rest of the bowling unit struggled to contain the rampant West Indian batsmen.